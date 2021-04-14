UK supermarket Tesco profits surge in pandemic year

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Britain's biggest retailer Tesco on Wednesday announced a six-fold surge in annual net profits after the supermarket giant exited Asian markets and was allowed to stay open during coronavirus lockdowns.

Profit after tax soared to £6.14 billion ($8.44 billion, 7.31 billion Euros) in the 12 months to the end of February from £971 million in 2019/20.