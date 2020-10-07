UK Supermarket Tesco Sees 2020 Profit Boost Despite Heavy Pandemic Expenditure - Reports

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The United Kingdom's largest supermarket chain, Tesco, on Wednesday said that it had successfully weathered the COVID-19 storm despite 533 million Pounds ($683 million) in pandemic-related expenses, media reported.

According to Sky News, Chief Executive Ken Murphy held a call with analysts in which he revealed that shareholder rewards grew by 20 percent, and the company enjoyed tax relief in the amount of 249 million pounds.

Tesco recorded 551 million pounds in profits from all its ventures, up 29 percent from 2019, the outlet reported. Shareholders also received a collective kickback of some 5 billion pounds due to the company's sale of its Asian operations earlier in the year, Murphy relayed.

Murphy's predecessor, Dave Lewis, who stepped down last week, was in charge of overseeing a long-term overhaul of the supermarket giant before the pandemic struck.

Management was forced to hike operational costs by procuring personal protective equipment and ramping up an online delivery system � a task handled with some dexterity � Sky news reported.

"The first half of this year has tested our business in ways we had never imagined, and our colleagues have risen brilliantly to every challenge, acting in the best interests of our customers and local communities throughout," Murphy said on the call, according to Sky.

The company also hired 16,000 workers in August and provided a 10 percent bonus to staff covering the period between March and May, the outlet added.

Global supply chains were put to a severe test earlier in the year as lockdowns swept the globe in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus. Grocery retailers and delivery services came to the forefront in supplying the population with needs and saw an increasing inflow of money as a result.

