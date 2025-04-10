UK Supermarket Tesco Warns On Profits As Competition Rises
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2025 | 08:22 PM
Britain's largest retailer Tesco on Thursday reported that its annual profit jumped but it lowered its 2025/2026 guidance on increased supermarket competition
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Britain's largest retailer Tesco on Thursday reported that its annual profit jumped but it lowered its 2025/2026 guidance on increased supermarket competition.
Profit after tax increased 37 percent to £1.6 billion ($2.1 billion) in the 12 months to February, Tesco said in a statement, as it cautioned that a "further increase in the competitive intensity of the UK market", will hit its next earnings.
Tesco uses lower price offers to attract customers in the face of competition from German-owned discounters Aldi and Lidl, helping to lift revenues.
But as competition heats up, the grocery giant lowered its outlook to expect adjusted operating profit of between £2.7 billion and £3 billion, down from £3.1 billion.
Tesco shares fell seven percent in early deals in London, alongside supermarkets Sainsbury's and Marks and Spencer, marking rare fallers on the top-tier FTSE 100 index which surged as the United States paused steep tariffs on most countries.
"Fears of a price war that could squeeze profitability have weighed on sentiment across the sector recently, but it hasn't materialised yet," said Aarin Chiekrie, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
UK retailers are also tackling higher business taxes and a higher minimum wage, brought in this month by the UK's Labour government.
Businesses have warned that these increases will raise the costs of employing people.
"Despite inflationary headwinds, we are committed to ensuring customers get the best possible value by shopping at Tesco, and see further opportunities to strengthen our competitiveness," said Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy.
Tesco's revenue grew 2.5 percent to almost £70 billion last year.
It announced also a share buyback of £1.45 billion, partly funded by the sale of its banking arm last year.
Tesco announced the deal in February 2024 for an initial payment from Barclays bank of around £600 million.
Recent Stories
PSL 10 opening match: Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by eight wickets
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Business
-
Peaceful nuclear technology can boost castor bean farming amid climate challenges: Experts2 hours ago
-
PBIT chief supports idea of Garments Parks in Punjab5 hours ago
-
In surprise, US producer prices fall in March6 hours ago
-
Investment minister highlights initiatives to boost domestic, FDI6 hours ago
-
SECP cautions public against fraudulent activities related to Barwaqt App6 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Uzbekistan to deepen cooperation in tourism sector6 hours ago
-
Kitchen Items’ prices ease by 0.83pc6 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.10,000 to Rs338,800 per tola8 hours ago
-
Ahsan calls for tech adoption to elevate ‘Made in Pakistan’ on global trade map9 hours ago
-
Gujranwala Expo 2025 starts in Capital to boost local industry, exports9 hours ago
-
CB agrees to grant property tax waiver to Islamia College9 hours ago
-
NBP-Rates10 hours ago