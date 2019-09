Hearings in the case of Ukraine's $3 billion debt to Russia will be held in the UK Supreme Court on December 9, a source representing one of the sides in court told Sputnik

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Hearings in the case of Ukraine 's $3 billion debt to Russia will be held in the UK Supreme Court on December 9, a source representing one of the sides in court told Sputnik.

