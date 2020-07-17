LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) The UK Supreme Court will make the final decision with regard to Ukraine's sovereign debt to Russia not sooner than in the coming fall, Sputnik learned from a court spokesperson on Friday.

The court began hearings last December. According to Moscow, Kiev's outstanding debt on a $3-billion Eurobond loan with account of interest payments amounts to about $4.5 billion.

"We do not have it scheduled for the next few months, not in July, not in August," the spokesperson said.

The ruling was expected to be issued this summer, but ended up postponed due to the coronavirus-related disruptions.

Moscow filed a lawsuit against Kiev in February 2016 after Ukraine defaulted on paying off a $3-billion loan by the December 31, 2015 deadline. The loan was granted to Ukraine in late 2013 under then-president Viktor Yanukovych.