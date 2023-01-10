UK, Thailand Sign New Agreement on Financial Services to Boost Bilateral Cooperation

The UK government and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand on Tuesday signed a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) on financial services to promote cooperation between the countries in the financial sector

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The UK government and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand on Tuesday signed a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) on financial services to promote cooperation between the countries in the financial sector.

"The MoU aims to promote inclusive economic growth and support Thailand on the transition towards low carbon and sustainable economy," the UK government said in a statement.

The new agreement will continue and extend practices developed by the previous MoU between the sides signed in September 2020, according to the statement. Under the previous agreement, the United Kingdom facilitated Thailand's economic growth by providing accounting services, developing of financial technology (FinTech) ecosystem and facilitating to the transition towards green economy.

"Financial services are a key driver of the modern economy. We are proud to take another step in our long-time partnership with SEC Thailand with a particular focus on the cutting edge of finance: FinTech and sustainability," UK Ambassador to Thailand Mark Gooding said.

The initiatives supported by the memorandum will be funded under the UK's ASEAN Economic Reform Programme and the UK Partnering for Accelerated Climate Transitions program.