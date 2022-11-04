UK to Ban Transport Services for Russian Oil Bought at Price Above G7 Price Cap

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) The United Kingdom will prohibit the use of services of its ships and companies for the transportation of Russian oil purchased at a price higher than the limit agreed by the G7 and Australia, the UK Treasury said on Thursday.

"New legislation introduced today will prevent countries from using the UK's services to transport Russian oil unless it is purchased at or below the Oil Price Cap set by the Price Cap Coalition of the G7 and Australia," the statement said.

Insurance, brokerage, and oil transportation services are subject to restrictions, the finance ministry noted.

According to the ministry, the level of the price cap will be determined by the coalition "in due course.

"

In the summer, Western countries began to discuss the introduction of a price cap on Russian oil. On September 2, G7 finance ministers confirmed their intention to impose price caps on Russian oil as part of the expansion of sanctions. The price limit will be introduced on December 5 for oil and on February 5 for oil products.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen proposed a $60 price cap on a barrel of Russian oil in October. Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that the White House was reviewing the terms of limiting Russian oil prices, planning to soften the conditions for applying restrictions.