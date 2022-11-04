UrduPoint.com

UK To Ban Transport Services For Russian Oil Bought At Price Above G7 Price Cap

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2022 | 02:00 AM

UK to Ban Transport Services for Russian Oil Bought at Price Above G7 Price Cap

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) The United Kingdom will prohibit the use of services of its ships and companies for the transportation of Russian oil purchased at a price higher than the limit agreed by the G7 and Australia, the UK Treasury said on Thursday.

"New legislation introduced today will prevent countries from using the UK's services to transport Russian oil unless it is purchased at or below the Oil Price Cap set by the Price Cap Coalition of the G7 and Australia," the statement said.

Insurance, brokerage, and oil transportation services are subject to restrictions, the finance ministry noted.

According to the ministry, the level of the price cap will be determined by the coalition "in due course.

"

In the summer, Western countries began to discuss the introduction of a price cap on Russian oil. On September 2, G7 finance ministers confirmed their intention to impose price caps on Russian oil as part of the expansion of sanctions. The price limit will be introduced on December 5 for oil and on February 5 for oil products.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen proposed a $60 price cap on a barrel of Russian oil in October. Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that the White House was reviewing the terms of limiting Russian oil prices, planning to soften the conditions for applying restrictions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Russia White House Oil Price United Kingdom February September October December From

Recent Stories

Ahsan Iqbal invites PTI to hold talks with govt fo ..

Ahsan Iqbal invites PTI to hold talks with govt for country's interest

2 hours ago
 Islamabad police ensure smooth traffic flow in cit ..

Islamabad police ensure smooth traffic flow in city

2 hours ago
 Journalist Irfan Raza recovered; says Islamabad po ..

Journalist Irfan Raza recovered; says Islamabad police

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab directs to form JIT on firin ..

Chief Minister Punjab directs to form JIT on firing incident

2 hours ago
 UN says sees 'progress' on Russia fertiliser expor ..

UN says sees 'progress' on Russia fertiliser exports

2 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah condemn the firing incident against ..

Rana Sanaullah condemn the firing incident against Imran Khan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.