UK to Drop Parts of Internal Market Bill After Reaching 'Agreement in Principle' With EU

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The UK will withdraw three clauses of its Internal Market Bill that were threatening to overrule some parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement, after reaching an "agreement in principle" with the European Union, the UK government announced on Tuesday.

"In view of these mutually agreed solutions, the UK will withdraw clauses 44, 45 and 47 of the UK Internal Market Bill, and not introduce any similar provisions in the Taxation Bill," the government said in a statement.