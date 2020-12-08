UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK To Drop Parts Of Internal Market Bill After Reaching 'Agreement In Principle' With EU

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

UK to Drop Parts of Internal Market Bill After Reaching 'Agreement in Principle' With EU

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The UK will withdraw three clauses of its Internal Market Bill that were threatening to overrule some parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement, after reaching an "agreement in principle" with the European Union, the UK government announced on Tuesday.

"In view of these mutually agreed solutions, the UK will withdraw clauses 44, 45 and 47 of the UK Internal Market Bill, and not introduce any similar provisions in the Taxation Bill," the government said in a statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

European Union United Kingdom Brexit Market Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Forbes' Asia 100 Digital stars list mentions Mahi ..

56 minutes ago

Expert-led workshops at SEF 2020 cultivate more im ..

1 hour ago

The Arts Councils who are not working for the prom ..

1 hour ago

Nawaz Sharif suggests all resignations be submitte ..

1 hour ago

10,000 news items in over a dozen languages appear ..

1 hour ago

SEC approves draft contract for organising sale in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.