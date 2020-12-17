UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK To Extend COVID-19 Furlough Scheme Until End Of April 2021 - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 09:01 PM

UK to Extend COVID-19 Furlough Scheme Until End of April 2021 - Treasury

The United Kingdom government has extended its COVID-19 furlough scheme until the end of April 2021 as part of efforts to support businesses through the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic, the UK Treasury said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The United Kingdom government has extended its COVID-19 furlough scheme until the end of April 2021 as part of efforts to support businesses through the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic, the UK Treasury said on Thursday.

"The furlough scheme has been extended until the end of April 2021 with the government continuing to contribute 80% towards wages - giving businesses and employees across the UK certainty into the New Year," a press release published by the UK Treasury read.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said that the UK government's measures to support workers and businesses through the ongoing pandemic were some of the most generous in the world.

"Our package of support for businesses and workers continues to be one of the most generous and effective in the world - helping our economy to recover and protecting livelihoods across the country," Sunak said in the press release.

The UK economy is projected to contract 11.3 percent in 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sunak told the House of Commons in November.

The government's furlough scheme was first introduced to provide support to workers and businesses this past March, and has cost the government an estimated 46.4 billion Pounds ($63 billion).

On Wednesday, the UK Department of Health and Social Care registered 25,161 new positive tests for COVID-19, taking the country's case total above 1.9 million.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World United Kingdom March April November 2020 Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence has prioriti ..

3 minutes ago

UAE, UK advancing cooperation on climate action, s ..

3 minutes ago

DP World signs MoU with Rwanda Development Board t ..

18 minutes ago

Revenue dardar held at Mardan

2 minutes ago

New US Maritime Strategy Targets Russia, China Mov ..

14 minutes ago

Greece to Start Receiving French Rafale Fighter Je ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.