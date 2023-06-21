(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The United Kingdom will provide the World Bank with guarantees unlocking $3 billion worth of lending for Ukraine as part of a new assistance package, the UK government said on Wednesday.

"The UK will today set out a major package of financial support for Ukraine, including $3 billion of World Bank loan guarantees to bolster Ukraine's economic stability as it continues to push back Russian forces. The funding will support vital public services, including the cost of running schools and hospitals," the UK government said prior to launching a two-day Ukraine Recovery Conference.

Loan guarantees will be provided over the next three years, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will tell the conference, as quoted in the government's press release.

The UK will also provide 250 million pounds ($318 million) in bilateral assistance through its Development Finance Institution - British International Investment, which will add to a prior commitment of 240 million pounds intended for life-saving projects such as mine clearance and disaster relief, as well as reforms and energy projects.

The new package brings the UK's assistance to Ukraine to over 4.7 billion pounds, including 4.1 billion pounds in fiscal support and 640 million pounds in bilateral assistance, the statement read.