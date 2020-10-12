UK to highlight food, beverage display at CIIE

The UK will showcase British food and drink as well as other products at the upcoming 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE), meanwhile looking for more business opportunities by setting up a virtual exhibition hall

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The UK will showcase British food and drink as well as other products at the upcoming 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE), meanwhile looking for more business opportunities by setting up a virtual exhibition hall.

Themed "Food is GREAT," the UK pavilion at this year's CIIE covers an area of 300 square meters, with a delegation consisting of more than 120 UK companies, including leading brands in the agriculture and food and beverage industries.

In addition to its physical pavilion, the UK also launched a digital platform in late September with a unique digital offer that enables Chinese companies and consumers to connect with some 250 British companies before and after the expo.

John Edwards, the newly appointed British trade commissioner for China, said the UK would provide more opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises in Britain at this year's CIIE, especially for those with no access to the Chinese market before.

Although some British business leaders will not be able to present in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Edwards said the significance of the CIIE is not just about the week-long expo itself but also its spillover effect.

The 3rd CIIE will be held from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai this year.