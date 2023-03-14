UK to Immediately Boost Defense Budget With Extra $5Bln to 2.25% of GDP - Sunak

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The United Kingdom will significantly increase its defense budget by providing an additional five billion Pounds over the next few years and boosting in this way the defense budget to around 2.25% of the UK's gross domestic product (GDP), Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in his remarks on a new deal as part of the AUKUS partnership.

"The UK is today announcing a significant uplift in our defense budget. We're providing an extra 5 billion pounds over the next few years, immediately increasing our defense budget to around 2.25% of GDP," Sunak said on Monday.

Sunak added that the United Kingdom has already set a new target of reaching a 2.5% share of the defense spending in the country's GDP in the future.