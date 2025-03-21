UK To Launch £5m Programme To Boost Pakistan’s IT & Pharma Exports
Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2025 | 08:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The British High Commission is set to launch a five-year, £5 million programme to support Pakistan’s pharmaceutical and IT sectors in enhancing product quality for exports to the UK, announced Fabian Hartwell, Regional Trade & Development Advisor, during a meeting at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).
Hartwell praised the IT skills of Pakistani youth and stressed the need for stronger collaboration between Pakistani startups and British companies. He also highlighted the importance of strict quality standards for pharmaceutical exports and offered training sessions to help Pakistani firms meet UK regulations.
The meeting, hosted by FCCI President Rehan Naseem Bharara, also discussed Faisalabad’s evolving industrial landscape, including sectors like textiles, automotive, mobile manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals. Participants sought clarity on the proposed initiative and requested input in shaping its implementation.
Hartwell assured British High Commission’s support in addressing sectoral challenges and fostering trade ties. The session concluded with an exchange of mementos, marking FCCI’s Golden Jubilee celebrations.
