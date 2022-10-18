UrduPoint.com

UK To Legislate Ban On Military Training For Unfriendly Countries - Deputy Defense Chief

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2022 | 04:40 PM

UK to Legislate Ban on Military Training for Unfriendly Countries - Deputy Defense Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The United Kingdom plans to introduce a law prohibiting its military officers from providing training services to the armed forces of unfriendly countries, UK Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the UK broadcaster Sky news reported that China had recruited dozens of retired British military pilots to train Chinese troops on confronting Western warplanes and helicopters. Paychecks are reportedly reaching 240,000 Pounds ($272,000) per year. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told the daily briefing that the ministry was unaware of any such recruitment schemes.

"Don't go and train foreign air forces without checking with the MOD whether they are a foreign air force we want to see you train - would be a good rule," Heappey told Sky News.

It has been "a number of years" that the UK military knew about the Chinese military recruitment scheme, and the British counterintelligence has even reached out to recruits already in China with a warning to stop, Heappey said. The prospective law would make it illegal to ignore such warnings.

"Without us taking action, this activity would almost certainly cause harm to the UK and our allies' defence advantage," he said.

In August, Liz Truss ” the UK foreign secretary at the time ” vowed to declare China a threat to national security and toughen the policy toward Beijing if she is elected prime minister

