UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK To Nationalize Trouble Northern Rail Services

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 06:09 PM

UK to nationalize trouble Northern rail services

The troubled Northern Rail will be put into public ownership from March 1, British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Wednesda

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The troubled Northern Rail will be put into public ownership from March 1, British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Wednesday.

The announcement came after months of widespread cancellations and delays amid the introduction of new timetables in May 2018.

Earlier this month, Shapps said the Northern franchise was no longer financially sustainable and would only be able to continue for a small number of months.

The Northern network serves over 108 million passenger journeys a year on 2800 daily services, calling at 528 stations.

Having been run by German operator Arriva since 2016, the Northern franchise will now be taken over by the Northern Trains Ltd, a subsidiary of the DOHL, which maintains continuity of passenger rail services if a passenger rail franchise terminates and is not immediately replaced.

The government decision was welcomed by many in the north of England, with the mayors of Manchester and Liverpool branding it a "victory for passengers", according to British newspaper the Guardian.

Arriva said it "understood the government's decision", but attributed the problems largely to "external factors" such as rail infrastructure.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

German Liverpool Manchester March May 2016 2018 From Government Million

Recent Stories

One-day annual job fair 2020 held at UVAS

2 minutes ago

BASF increases prices in Pakistan, ASEAN and Sout ..

12 minutes ago

HUBCO 330MW Thar Energy Limited reaches financial ..

18 minutes ago

Riversong-Yellostone Duo Redefining Smart Accessor ..

20 minutes ago

Philippines Confirms First Case of New Coronavirus ..

26 minutes ago

Putin Orders to Take Measures to Support Beslan Re ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.