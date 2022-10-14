UK to Raise Corporate Income Tax From 19% to 25% - Truss

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2022 | 08:57 PM

British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday announced an increase in the corporate income tax from 19% to 25%, previously proposed under her predecessor Boris Johnson's government and repealed by Truss herself

"The way we are delivering our mission right now has to change. We need to act now to reassure the markets of our fiscal discipline. I therefore decided to keep the increase in corporation tax that was planned by the previous government," Truss said during a briefing.

On September 23, then-Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng presented a plan to support the country's economy that presupposes major tax cuts.

Kwarteng said that the government would cancel a planned increase in corporate income tax to 25% from 19% and cut the tax on incomes over 150,000 Pounds ($170,000) a year from 45% to 40%.

The announcement sent markets into meltdown, with the British pound falling to an all-time low of $1.0384 against the US Dollar and the yield on the UK's five-year government bonds rising to its highest since 2008, at 4.6%. It also triggered a barrage of criticism against the Truss government, including from her fellow Conservatives.

