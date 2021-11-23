UK to Release 1.5Mln Barrels of Oil From Strategic Inventories

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The UK will release 1.5 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserves, the Department of Energy said on Tuesday

London is working closely with its international partners to support the global economy in the aftermath of the pandemic, the department said.

This step is voluntary, not mandatory, and it will not have an impact on the UK's oil reserves, which will be enough for more than 90 days of consumption, as required by the International Energy Agency.