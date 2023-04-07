Close
UK To Shut Down Bank Accounts Of Illegal Migrants - Home Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2023 | 03:20 PM

UK to Shut Down Bank Accounts of Illegal Migrants - Home Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) The government of the United Kingdom will start blocking access to banking services for those staying in the country illegally, in an attempt to tackle illegal migration, the Home Office said on Friday.

"Making it more difficult for unlawful migrants to access financial services is an important tool to help deter illegal migration by preventing people from working illegally and profiting from services they are not entitled to," the statement said.

The Home Office will send the necessary criteria to banks via an anti-fraud organization for them to check their personal current account holders against, the statement said, adding that the new measure will not affect people with outstanding immigration applications or appeals, neither it will be applicable to those granted leave in the UK, including refugees.

However, the Home Office reserves the right to change the criteria for disqualification and sharing data, the statement read.

In case a mistake occurs and an account is closed for no reason, the holder will be notified how to contact the Home Office and what steps to take, according to the statement.

Illegal migration has been a pressing issue for the UK for years and only intensified after the country left the European Union in 2020. In March, Secretary of State for the Home Department Suella Braverman presented plans to introduce an annual limit on the admission of refugees.

In mid-April, the UK and Rwanda signed a migration agreement, stipulating that people recognized by the UK government as illegal migrants or asylum seekers will be deported to Rwanda for the processing of their documents, obtaining asylum, and relocation.

Despite the governmental measures aimed at deterring illegal migration, the influx of those arriving in the UK illegally continues. Earlier in the week, over 400 people crossed the English Channel in small boats, which is the record high number for a single day since the beginning of the year.

