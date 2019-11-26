UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Tories Defend Speedy EU Trade Deal Timetable

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 04:53 PM

UK Tories defend speedy EU trade deal timetable

Leading Brexiteer Michael Gove on Tuesday defended the Conservatives' pledge to finalise a UK-EU free trade deal by 2021 following criticism from the country's former top envoy to the bloc

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Leading Brexiteer Michael Gove on Tuesday defended the Conservatives' pledge to finalise a UK-EU free trade deal by 2021 following criticism from the country's former top envoy to the bloc.

Gove, a central campaigner in the 2016 referendum vote to leave the European Union, said striking an agreement next year was possible since it was in both sides' interests.

His ruling Conservative Party has committed in its manifesto to take Britain out of the bloc by the latest deadline of January 31, kickstarting an 11-month transition period.

It has also promised to conclude a comprehensive trading agreement with the EU by the end of next year and not extend the transition phase.

But many trade experts and political analysts have warned concluding such a deal would typically take far longer and called the ambition unrealistic.

Others fear it could mean Britain ends the transition without an agreement in place and could suffer severe economic consequences.

"We've heard this scepticism before, it's the sort of default position of many commentators," Gove, who said during the referendum that people "have had enough of experts", told BBC radio on Tuesday.

"It's pretty clear the sort of agreement that would work in the EU's interests and the UK's interests.

It would be a free trade agreement with friendly co-operation," he said.

Gove's comments follow stinging criticism Monday evening from Ivan Rogers, who was Britain's permanent representative to the EU after the referendum until his resignation in 2017.

In a speech at the University of Glasgow, he said that promising Britain can complete a trade deal with the EU next year was "misleading".

"The further 'out' of the European Union we choose to go, and therefore the further we want to go, the longer it will take to negotiate the necessary agreements," he said.

"This is the first critical point which government ministers either repeatedly continue to get wrong or choose to mislead the British public about when talking in these weeks about 'getting Brexit done'." His view was supported by former Conservative deputy prime minister Michael Heseltine, who called Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit timetable "preposterous".

Johnson could potentially submit his divorce deal for approval by parliament before Christmas, if he wins a majority.

But Heseltine said: "We are in for another year of uncertainty and a possibility of a no-deal exit at the end of it."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Christmas Parliament Vote European Union Divorce Glasgow United Kingdom Brexit January 2017 2016 From Government Agreement Top

Recent Stories

IHC grants bail to Ex-MD PSO in LNG terminal case

10 minutes ago

Kaiser Bengali emphasizes policy making for local ..

22 minutes ago

UAE wins membership of OPCW Executive Board

41 minutes ago

PM apprises Saudi Prince about HR violations by In ..

1 minute ago

Gayle says I don't get respect' after leaving str ..

1 minute ago

Englan's Anderson to continue recovery in South Af ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.