Thu 04th July 2019 | 11:54 PM

UK Trade Union Blames Drop in Green Car Sales on Gov't Cuts to Subsidies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) The largest trade union of the United Kingdom and Ireland, Unite, said in a statement on Thursday that the UK government cuts to subsidies for alternatively fueled vehicles had led to a drop in sales of green cars and put the country "on the slow lane" toward its 2050 net zero carbon emissions goal.

Last October, the UK government cut or even abolished subsidies for certain types of electric and hybrid cars, which meant thousands of Pounds added to their price for the consumers. On Thursday, the UK Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said that sales of alternative fuel vehicles in June were down by 11.8 percent compared to the same month last year, marking the first drop in two years.

"It is no coincidence that new registrations for alternatively powered cars have gone into reverse after the government's failure to invest in the necessary infrastructure and the short sighted decision to slash green grants and scrap them for hybrid cars.

... Instead the UK is the slow lane behind other countries such as France and Germany when it comes to purchasing support and charging infrastructure, as well as investment in battery technology, manufacturing and recycling," the Unite assistant secretary general, Steve Turner, said.

London has been on track to a greener economy for years now, amid multiple controversies around its policies to mitigate climate change effects. In May, the UK parliament declared a "climate emergency" following a series of protests by environmental activists, yet not committed legally to any concrete measures.

On June 27, the United Kingdom became the first country to enshrine a net zero carbon emission target by 2050 in law.

