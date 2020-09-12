UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Treasury Chief Asks Commons For Extension Of Deadline To Release Yearly Budget

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 02:10 AM

UK Treasury Chief Asks Commons for Extension of Deadline to Release Yearly Budget

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has informed the House of Commons on Friday that the release of the yearly budget report will have to be delayed until mid to late November.

Sunak said he had asked the Office for Budget Responsibility to draft an economic forecast instrumental to the report. Media have suggested that Sunak might be seeking to avoid committing to spending plans and tax proposals as part of the economic forecasts.

The official did not specify when exactly the report would be released, which gives him a room for maneuvering the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the deadlocked talks on the future trade relations with the European Union post Brexit.

After suffering a hard decline following the COVID-19 lockdown, the UK economy displayed a slight recovery after food services and other businesses were allowed to reopen in July. According to the UK Office for National Statistics, GDP in July grew 6.6 percentage points month-on-month.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Budget European Union United Kingdom Brexit July November Post Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Declaration of peace between Bahrain and Israel hi ..

1 hour ago

Well structured judicial process must for economic ..

1 hour ago

King of Bahrain holds phone call with US President ..

2 hours ago

UAE welcomes decision by Bahrain to establish rela ..

3 hours ago

Trump Suggests Palestine, Iran Could Also Agree to ..

1 hour ago

Netanyahu Says Israel-Bahrain Agreement Opens New ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.