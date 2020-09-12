UK Treasury Chief Asks Commons for Extension of Deadline to Release Yearly Budget

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has informed the House of Commons on Friday that the release of the yearly budget report will have to be delayed until mid to late November.

Sunak said he had asked the Office for Budget Responsibility to draft an economic forecast instrumental to the report. Media have suggested that Sunak might be seeking to avoid committing to spending plans and tax proposals as part of the economic forecasts.

The official did not specify when exactly the report would be released, which gives him a room for maneuvering the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the deadlocked talks on the future trade relations with the European Union post Brexit.

After suffering a hard decline following the COVID-19 lockdown, the UK economy displayed a slight recovery after food services and other businesses were allowed to reopen in July. According to the UK Office for National Statistics, GDP in July grew 6.6 percentage points month-on-month.