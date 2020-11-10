UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Unemployment Rises To 4.8% In July-September Amid Pandemic - National Statistics Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 01:32 PM

UK Unemployment Rises to 4.8% in July-September Amid Pandemic - National Statistics Office

Unemployment in the United Kingdom has risen to an estimated 4.8 percent in the three months to September, a 0.7 percent quarter-on-quarter rise as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause economic disruption, the UK's Office of National Statistics (ONS) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Unemployment in the United Kingdom has risen to an estimated 4.8 percent in the three months to September, a 0.7 percent quarter-on-quarter rise as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause economic disruption, the UK's Office of National Statistics (ONS) said on Tuesday.

"The UK unemployment rate in the three months to September 2020 was estimated at 4.8%, 0.9 percentage points higher than a year earlier and 0.7 percentage points higher than the previous quarter," the ONS said in a report.

In total, an estimated 1.62 million people over the age of 16 in the United Kingdom were unemployed from July to September, the ONS stated.

Redundancies in the UK rose to a record high of 314,000 in the three months to September, a 73.4 percent rise from the previous quarter, the ONS said.

A similar fall in the estimated number of vacancies was also reported, as the ONS said that the number of available jobs had declined by 21.

7 percent.

The ONS said that a larger fall in the number of people in jobs was reported in the United Kingdom during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic this past spring.

The UK government put into force a four-week national lockdown in England on November 5 amid a surge in new coronavirus disease cases.

The new measures prompted Chancellor Rishi Sunak to extend the government's furlough scheme, which provides those unable to work with 80 percent of their wages up to 2,500 Pounds ($3,293) a month, until March.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed more than 1.2 million cases of COVID-19 in the UK, after 21,350 new positive tests were registered on Monday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United Kingdom March July September November 2020 From Government Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt’s mismanagement of  Wheat operations: Paki ..

33 seconds ago

Five areas sealed in Rawalpindi over an increase i ..

4 minutes ago

Paraguayan Health Ministry Warns of Increase in De ..

4 minutes ago

Some People Detained for Attacking Armenian Parlia ..

4 minutes ago

Beijing Says Incident With Brazilian Volunteer Not ..

4 minutes ago

Peshawar Excise police recover 156 Kg hashish

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.