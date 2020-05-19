UK Unemployment Rose by 0.1% Prior to COVID-19 Outbreak - Office of National Statistics

\ The unemployment rate in the United Kingdom rose by 0.1 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2020, with the same growth being recorded from the previous quarter, even before lockdown measures to curb the spread of COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The unemployment rate in the United Kingdom rose by 0.1 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2020, with the same growth being recorded from the previous quarter, even before lockdown measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 were enforced, the Office of National Statistics (ONS) said Tuesday.

According to the ONS, the rate of unemployment has begun leveling off after experiencing a sustained decline since 2009, when unemployment rates were 7.9 percent.

In the first quarter of this year, male unemployment stood at 4.1 percent, a 0.2 percent rise year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter. Female unemployment in the first quarter of this year was recorded at 3.7 percent, a rise of 0.1 percent quarter-on-quarter.

The ONS defines unemployment as people who are without work that have been actively searching for a job over the last month.

This figure is expected to surge greatly in the second quarter of 2020 due to the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. According to the ONS, the so-called Claimant Count, defined as those claiming government unemployment benefits, increased by 69.1 percent in April.

Roughly 2.1 million people claimed for government support after the government imposed lockdown measures on March 23, the statistical body found.

In March, UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which will see the government pay as much as 80 percent of workers' wages, up to a maximum of 2,500 Pounds ($3,060) per month. This scheme has since been extended to October amid the ongoing economic uncertainty.