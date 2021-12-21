UrduPoint.com

UK Unveils $1.3Bln Aid For Businesses Hit By New COVID-19 Wave Ahead Of Christmas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 07:41 PM

UK Unveils $1.3Bln Aid for Businesses Hit by New COVID-19 Wave Ahead of Christmas

The UK government on Tuesday announced a 1 billion pound ($1.3 billion) package to help the hospitality and leisure sector cope with the wave of cancellations and "reduced footfall" prompted by the rapid spreading of the Omicron variant in England ahead of Christmas

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The UK government on Tuesday announced a 1 billion pound ($1.3 billion) package to help the hospitality and leisure sector cope with the wave of cancellations and "reduced footfall" prompted by the rapid spreading of the Omicron variant in England ahead of Christmas.

"With the surge in Omicron cases, people are rightly exercising more caution as they go about their lives, which is impacting our hospitality, leisure and cultural sectors at what is typically the busiest time of the year. That's why we're taking immediate action to help with an extra 1 billion in grants to these industries and reintroducing our Statutory Sick Pay Rebate Scheme," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

As part of the new measures unveiled by the UK Treasury, businesses in the above-mentioned sectors in England will be eligible for one-time grants of up to 6,000 Pounds each ($7,940).

Local governments will receive an additional 100 million pounds ($130 million) to help businesses in areas where COVID-19 cases are surging as a result of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

According to UK Hospitality, an organization representing bars, hotels, coffee shops, contract catering, nightclubs, visitor attractions and other leisure centers, many businesses have lost 40-60% of their trade in December, which is often their most profitable month.

The government also decided to reintroduce the Statutory Sick Pay Rebate Scheme, as an increasing number of workers are taking time off work after falling ill with COVID-19.

The decision will again see small and medium-sized businesses being reimbursed for the cost of their employees' COVID-19-related absences.

