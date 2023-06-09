UK, US Launch First-of-Its-Kind Economic Partnership Recognizing Alliance - Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The United States and United Kingdom on Thursday launched a new plan to enhance the bilateral economic relationship that recognizes the close ties between the two countries, the UK Embassy said on Thursday.

"UK and US Launch First-Of-Its-Kind economic relationship," the UK Embassy said in a press release. "'Atlantic Declaration' agreed by the PM and President at the White House today lays out a new action plan for cooperation on biggest economic challenges of our time. Declaration recognizes the close UK-US relationship and establishes a new approach which will allow both countries to move faster and co-operate more deeply."