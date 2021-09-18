UrduPoint.com

UK Utility Company Capable Of Allaying Gas Shortage Risk Amid Surging Prices - Authorities

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 08:10 PM

UK Utility Company Capable of Allaying Gas Shortage Risk Amid Surging Prices - Authorities

The National Grid Gas has the levers to mitigate gas shortage risks in the United Kingdom amid a spike in prices, the UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) The National Grid Gas has the levers to mitigate gas shortage risks in the United Kingdom amid a spike in prices, the UK Department for business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said on Saturday.

Natural gas prices have been rising in Europe since April. This past week, the 1,000 cubic meters (35,314 cubic feet) of fuel traded at the record of $963.9.

"National Grid Gas has a number of tools at its disposal to mitigate the risk of a gas supply emergency, including requesting additional gas supplies be delivered to the National Transmission System," the department said in a statement.

It assured citizens that the country has various energy supply sources at its disposal.

"We have a wide range of supply sources including direct pipelines across the North Sea from Norway to the UK, our single biggest source of imports. We are also investing millions into scaling up strong renewable energy capacity and driving down demand for fossil fuels," the department stated.

According to the UK authorities, more than 22 million British households are connected to the gas grid while 38% of the country's gas demand was for domestic heating in 2020, with electricity generation as well as industrial and commercial use accounting for 29% and 11%, respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage Electricity Business Europe Norway United Kingdom April Gas 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 15 more patients, infects 759 othe ..

COVID-19 claims 15 more patients, infects 759 others

1 minute ago
 Hot, dry weather likely in most parts of country; ..

Hot, dry weather likely in most parts of country; PMD

1 minute ago
 WCLA DG visits historic city of Bhera

WCLA DG visits historic city of Bhera

1 minute ago
 World Green Economy Summit to tackle global food s ..

World Green Economy Summit to tackle global food security

27 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses increasing economic co ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses increasing economic cooperation with Estonia

57 minutes ago
 Ramiz Raja’s special message for cricket fans

Ramiz Raja’s special message for cricket fans

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.