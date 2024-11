UK vows to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 81% on 1990 levels by 2035

The UK will aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 81 percent on 1990 levels by 2035, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Tuesday, as his government ramps up its ambitions on climate change

Baku, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The UK will aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 81 percent on 1990 levels by 2035, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Tuesday, as his government ramps up its ambitions on climate change.

The previous government in London committed in 2021 to curb such emissions by 78 percent over the same period compared to 1990.

Starmer unveiled the new target as attended the start of the COP29 climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, where he is one of the only G20 leaders of a major economy to show up.

"We're building on our reputation as a climate leader," Labour party leader Starmer, who took power in Britain in July, said at a press conference.

"I've had a series of meetings here at COP this week because this government recognises that the world stands at a critical juncture in the climate crisis," he added.

The British leader insisted his government was not going to "start telling people how to live their lives" in order to meet the new emissions reduction target.

"We're not going to start dictating to people what they do," he added.

Starmer touted efforts already put in place by ministers to meet what he called an "ambitious" but "realisable target", including ending an effective ban on new onshore wind projects.

His Labour government has also said it will not issue any new oil and gas exploration licenses in the North Sea, and closed the UK's last coal power plant in September.

Starmer said that meant Britain was the "first G7 economy to phase out coal power", and that it was now prioritising renewable energy projects.

"Make no mistake, the race is on for the clean energy jobs of the future, the economy of tomorrow," he said.

"And I don't want to be in the middle of the pack. I want to get ahead of the game."