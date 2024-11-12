UK Vows To Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 81% On 1990 Levels By 2035
Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2024 | 09:51 PM
The UK will aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 81 percent on 1990 levels by 2035, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Tuesday, as his government ramps up its ambitions on climate change
Baku, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The UK will aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 81 percent on 1990 levels by 2035, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Tuesday, as his government ramps up its ambitions on climate change.
The previous government in London committed in 2021 to curb such emissions by 78 percent over the same period compared to 1990.
Starmer unveiled the new target as attended the start of the COP29 climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, where he is one of the only G20 leaders of a major economy to show up.
"We're building on our reputation as a climate leader," Labour party leader Starmer, who took power in Britain in July, said at a press conference.
"I've had a series of meetings here at COP this week because this government recognises that the world stands at a critical juncture in the climate crisis," he added.
The British leader insisted his government was not going to "start telling people how to live their lives" in order to meet the new emissions reduction target.
"We're not going to start dictating to people what they do," he added.
Starmer touted efforts already put in place by ministers to meet what he called an "ambitious" but "realisable target", including ending an effective ban on new onshore wind projects.
His Labour government has also said it will not issue any new oil and gas exploration licenses in the North Sea, and closed the UK's last coal power plant in September.
Starmer said that meant Britain was the "first G7 economy to phase out coal power", and that it was now prioritising renewable energy projects.
"Make no mistake, the race is on for the clean energy jobs of the future, the economy of tomorrow," he said.
"And I don't want to be in the middle of the pack. I want to get ahead of the game."
Recent Stories
AJK TEVTA Chairman visits GoForeign language Academy
CDWP approves seven projects worth Rs559.766 bln
ECC approves Rs. 16.995 billion for Technical Supplementary Grant
Jinnah House attack: ATC dismisses bail applications of 8 accused as withdrawn
CM Bugti felicitates boxer for winning international contest
Mayor Karachi expresses support for the Youth Parliament’s Karachi Vision 2030 ..
Mukhtar appreciates UK's health sector support
Police impound vehicles, arrest persons for using police lights in private cars
Lahore again becomes world's most polluted city
Inspector Moroccan Air Force calls on Naval Chief
PM, Danish counterpart agree on enhanced bilateral cooperation on climate change
Muslim World League lauds Riyadh Summit’s stand on Palestinian cause
More Stories From Business
-
CDWP approves seven projects worth Rs559.766 bln7 minutes ago
-
ECC approves Rs. 16.995 billion for Technical Supplementary Grant18 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister meets French Ambassador to update on macroeconomic situation1 hour ago
-
CDWP goes paperless; Planning minister terms it ‘positive development’ towards modernization2 hours ago
-
Women have vital role in economy: Qurratul Ain2 hours ago
-
FTO appoints LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad as Advisor3 hours ago
-
Pakistanis turning to harvest opportunities in homeland: FCCI President3 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Finland seek stronger trade ties, explore new sectors7 minutes ago
-
Malaysia's natural rubber production up 36.4 pct in Q37 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 423 points5 hours ago
-
Stock markets retreat on Trump tariff worries9 seconds ago
-
Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets5 hours ago