UK Will Not Cut Government Spending to Reduce Public Debt - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) UK Prime Minister Liz Truss said, during the parliamentary session on Wednesday, that she had no plans to cut government spending to reduce the public debt and finance tax cuts.

At the same time, the prime minister noted that the government will ensure public debt is reduced in the medium term through the proper use of the state budget.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies said on Tuesday that the UK government needed to tighten fiscal policy and cut spending by more that 60 billion Pounds ($66 billion) to stabilize public debt after announcing massive tax cuts.

Last week, Truss promised to reduce public debt amid a flurry of criticism over the government's new plan to support the economy, which includes large-scale tax cuts. After the plan's announcement, the yield on five-year UK government bonds rose to its highest level since 2008, at 4.6%, which meant a decrease in demand for debt securities. Consequently, sterling fell to an all-time low of $1.054 per pound.