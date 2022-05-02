UrduPoint.com

UKPBC Underscores Need For Further Expansion Of Bilateral Trade

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2022 | 01:16 PM

UKPBC underscores need for further expansion of bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :UK-Pakistan Business Council Monday stressed the urgent need for further enhancing bilateral trade coupled with uninterrupted flow of foreign investments for mutual benefits of the two countries.

Chairman UK-Pakistan Business Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq while talking to delegation led by UK based Pakistani investor Muhammad Arbab Khan,president Pakistan-British Friendship Council North said Pakistan had long standing historic ties with the United Kingdom which needed to be further strengthened. He shared broad economic agenda and priorities of government that mainly aims at bringing about economic and fiscal stability leading to economic recovery and growth.

He said both countries enjoyed excellent economic and multi-diamensional relationship which will be further cemented in the days to come.He said government is creating a business friendly environment to attract foreign investments in different sectors of their areas of mutual interest.

He said vast scope of foreign investments exit in Pakistan with epoch making packages of incentives.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq emphasised the need for holding series of result oriented joint meetings with UK-Pakistan investors.He urged the Pakistan exporters to penetrate in the hidden markets of UK and establish close liaison with British entrepreneurs.

He said UPBC will facilitate all UK visiting delegations for exploring investment avenues.He hoped that leader of the UK delegation Muhammad Arbab Khan will work tirelessly with his dedicated team and bring more investments to Pakistan besides help boosting Pak exports to UK.

Muhammad Arbab Khan invited Mian Kashif Ashfaq to visit UK and will arrange his one on one meeting with UK investors.He announced he will himself bear all expenses of the Pak delegation till their return including travelling and lodges expenses.

