UKPCCI call for continuity of policies, secure democracy to fetch FDI

United Kingdom Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UKPCCI) has stressed the need for continuity of policies, secured democracy and improved law and order situation in order to attract huge investments in Pakistan

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :United Kingdom Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UKPCCI) has stressed the need for continuity of policies, secured democracy and improved law and order situation in order to attract huge investments in Pakistan.

"Pakistan offers big opportunities for investments in various sectors of economy and overseas Pakistanis wanted to make investments provided continuity of policies, stable democracy and improved law and order situation in the country", Shahid Mirza Chairman board of Director (BOD) UKPCCI told APP.

He said continuity of policies was necessary to build confidence of the investors and fetch Foreign Direct Investments (FDI).

Shahid Mirza who was also a businessman of SMS Group UK lauded the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan's government.

He said, "Prime Minister Imran Khan is known in the world as a capable and honest person and his thought and vision is positive for Pakistan".

He called for focusing on enhancing Pakistani exports and reducing imports to build the trust of the outside world.

The chairman UKPCCI called for giving more time to the government to establish and strengthen departments which could function without any hitch and investors in Pakistan feel comfortable for investments.

"If the paperwork is done in the fast track and it can end up with one window operations, the sectors of cheap housing, tourism, Information Technology (IT), Industry, dairy products, and fisheries could be the top commodities for investments in Pakistan", he remarked.

He said there was so much potential for investments in Pakistan's areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK)/FATA and Balochistan in which investors love to invest.

He said in the next five to ten years Pakistan would witness a huge investment in deep-sea port project of Gawadar, Balochistan.

Shahid Mirza said CPEC was also a big opportunity not only for Pakistan but also for the entire region.

He said this project would help enhance finances for Pakistan, besides creating employment opportunities.

