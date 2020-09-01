UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Accumulated Over 24Bcm Of Gas, Inventories May Reach 28Bcm Before 2021 - Naftogaz

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 10:25 PM

Ukraine Accumulated Over 24Bcm of Gas, Inventories May Reach 28Bcm Before 2021 - Naftogaz

Ukraine has accumulated record volumes of gas in underground storage, more than 24 billion cubic meters, and these inventories may increase to 28 billion cubic meters this year, Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolyev said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Ukraine has accumulated record volumes of gas in underground storage, more than 24 billion cubic meters, and these inventories may increase to 28 billion cubic meters this year, Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolyev said on Tuesday.

"This year we have a record, the volume [of gas in underground gas storage] already exceeds 24 billion cubic meters. I think that we can reach 27-28 [billion cubic meters]," Kobolyev told the Ukraine 24 broadcaster.

Earlier, the country's gas transportation monopolist Ukrtransgaz said that, according to its forecast, 25.5-26.5 billion cubic meters of gas would be accumulated in Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities by the beginning of the heating season.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine May Gas Billion

Recent Stories

Seven in 10 US Adults Back 2nd COVID-19 Payment of ..

3 minutes ago

Govt to launch mega projects in Karachi soon: Fais ..

4 minutes ago

JCPOA Parties Do Not See US Mechanism for UN Sanct ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Does Not Yet See Unambiguous US Aspiration ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns French magazine's decis ..

7 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority demolishes 7 illegal ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.