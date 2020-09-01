Ukraine Accumulated Over 24Bcm of Gas, Inventories May Reach 28Bcm Before 2021 - Naftogaz

Ukraine has accumulated record volumes of gas in underground storage, more than 24 billion cubic meters, and these inventories may increase to 28 billion cubic meters this year, Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolyev said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Ukraine has accumulated record volumes of gas in underground storage, more than 24 billion cubic meters, and these inventories may increase to 28 billion cubic meters this year, Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolyev said on Tuesday.

"This year we have a record, the volume [of gas in underground gas storage] already exceeds 24 billion cubic meters. I think that we can reach 27-28 [billion cubic meters]," Kobolyev told the Ukraine 24 broadcaster.

Earlier, the country's gas transportation monopolist Ukrtransgaz said that, according to its forecast, 25.5-26.5 billion cubic meters of gas would be accumulated in Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities by the beginning of the heating season.