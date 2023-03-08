UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Asked West To Be Mindful About Price Cap On Russian Diesel - US Treasury

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2023 | 12:50 AM

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Ukraine asked the Group of Seven (G-7) countries to be mindful about placing a price cap on Russian diesel because it is critical for domestic energy needs and for vehicles on the battlefield, Assistant Treasury Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes Elizabeth Rosenberg said on Tuesday.

"Diesel in particular, this is closer to the end user... the Ukrainians themselves who are not shy about saying as our electricity grid is attacked, it's diesel that runs the generators that turns it back on, and that goes into the tanks on the front(line), so you know, please be mindful if you want to help us," Rosenberg said during a panel discussion at the CERAWeek annual energy conference.

Rosenberg added that Ukraine's requests helped the coalition immediately figure out the right limit for the price cap.

After Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine, the countries of the so-called collective West actively searched for ways to limit Moscow's energy-related income, notably from oil and gas. The effort culminated in a $60 price cap imposed by the G7 member states and Australia on December 5.

In response to the price cap, Moscow banned the supply of Russian oil and petroleum products if contracts directly or indirectly provide for a price cap, in a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin in late December.

