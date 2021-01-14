Ukraine Becomes First Country to Pay 2021 UN Budget Dues in Full - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Ukraine is the first United Nations member state that paid in 2021 its annual dues to the organization's budget in full, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Ukraine has officially become the first member state to pay its dues in full for 2021," Dujarric said.

According to the United Nations, Ukraine paid nearly $1.65 million on Tuesday toward its regular budget assessment.

As of December 30, only 144 UN member states out of 193 have paid their dues in full for 2020.