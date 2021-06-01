Ukraine Bought 16Bln Cubic Meters of Russian Gas From Europe by Reverse in 2020 - Novak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Ukraine bought 16 billion cubic meters of Russian gas from European countries by reverse last year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"[In 2020,] transit of Russian via Ukraine to Europe and other countries was carried out, as for oil, this is about 13.5 million tonnes, this is about 56 billion cubic meters of gas," Novak said.

"In addition, taking into account our new agreements, the same Russian gas was purchased by Ukraine from European countries by reverse, although physically it was naturally supplied from Russia. The volume of such reverse was 16 billion cubic meters, which is a very significant figure for our energy relations in the region," he stressed.

The deputy prime minister also noted that the transit of Russian energy resources to Europe via Ukraine was an important component of economic relations between Russia and Ukraine.