Ukraine Business Delegation To Visit Pakistan In June

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 04:25 PM

Ukraine business delegation to visit Pakistan in June

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :A 10 member business delegation of Ukraine led by President, Chernihiv Regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry has planned to visit Pakistan from June 8-11 to hold B2B meetings with Pakistani counterparts and explore opportunities of business partnerships and bilateral trade promotion.

This was said by Vitalii Zaianchkovskye, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Ukraine while interacting with the business community during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI), said a press release issued here Thursday.

Vitalii Zaianchkovskye said that the delegation would be representing various sectors including agriculture, textiles, leather, chemicals, edible oil etc. and would like to visit various factories in Pakistan in order to explore business collaborations with members of Pakistani business community.

He said that both countries have good potential to cooperate with each in many areas and the purpose of the visit of Ukrainian delegation was to explore all possible new avenues of mutual cooperation between Ukraine and Pakistan.

He further said that a delegation of Sialkot businessmen was also planning to visit Ukraine in near future and emphasized that the frequent exchange of delegations was the best way to identify all untapped areas of promoting bilateral trade and economic relations between the two countries.

Speaking at the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Ukraine in 2020 reached just over USD 411 million with trade balance highly in favour of Ukraine, however, this trade volume was much less than the actual potential of both countries.

He said that Pakistan was exporting many good quality products to foreign world at cost effective prices including textiles, pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, leather products, sports goods, rice, fruits & vegetables, cement, electronics products, engineering goods and urged that Ukraine to import these products from Pakistan that would further improve the volume of bilateral trade between the two countries.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan assured that ICCI would extend all possible support and cooperation in connecting the Ukrainian delegation with right partners in Pakistan and making its visit highly successful.

Fatma Azim Senior Vice President ICCI, Usman Khalid and Rashid Humayun also shared ideas for further improving bilateral business relations between Pakistan and Ukraine. Both sides also discussed the possibility of holding zoom meeting between ICCI and Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry for strengthening business linkages.

