- Home
- Business
- News
- Ukraine Cabinet Prepares 2020 Budget to Account for Donbas Reintegration - Prime Minister Oleksiy Ho ..
Ukraine Cabinet Prepares 2020 Budget To Account For Donbas Reintegration - Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 05:01 PM
The Ukrainian government has developed a draft state budget for 2020 to account for the reintegration of the conflict-mired Donbas region, Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said on Wednesday
KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) The Ukrainian government has developed a draft state budget for 2020 to account for the reintegration of the conflict-mired Donbas region, Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said on Wednesday.
"Regarding whether we have taken into account the [possible] reintegration of Donbas.
Of course, we have. Despite the fact, that in the government's action plan we do not have a separate point on the reintegration of Donbas, we have it separately in each policy," Honcharuk said at a press briefing, when asked if the cabinet had developed the draft budget, taking into account the possible reintegration of Donbas.