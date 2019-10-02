Ukraine Cabinet Prepares 2020 Budget to Account for Donbas Reintegration - Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) The Ukrainian government has developed a draft state budget for 2020 to account for the reintegration of the conflict-mired Donbas region, Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said on Wednesday.

"Regarding whether we have taken into account the [possible] reintegration of Donbas.

Of course, we have. Despite the fact, that in the government's action plan we do not have a separate point on the reintegration of Donbas, we have it separately in each policy," Honcharuk said at a press briefing, when asked if the cabinet had developed the draft budget, taking into account the possible reintegration of Donbas.