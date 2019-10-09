UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Enterprises May Receive Gas From Russian Gazprom Directly Starting 2020 - Naftogaz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 03:29 PM

Ukraine Enterprises May Receive Gas From Russian Gazprom Directly Starting 2020 - Naftogaz

Russia's Gazprom may deliver gas to Ukraine's major enterprises directly starting 2020, after Ukraine incorporates EU energy regulations, Ukraine's Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolyev said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Russia's Gazprom may deliver gas to Ukraine's major enterprises directly starting 2020, after Ukraine incorporates EU energy regulations, Ukraine's Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolyev said on Wednesday.

"As soon as ... we incorporate European ...

gas market regulations, Gazprom can enter the market and deliver as much [gas] as it wishes. Moreover, it can do it quite efficiently, if its price policy is cheaper than that of other suppliers ... I will not be surprised if we seen on January 1 [2020] Gazprom Export delivering gas to most of Ukraine's consumers and companies," Kobolyev said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Price January May Gas 2020 Market

Recent Stories

JUI-F’s Azadi March: Islamabad Police prepares i ..

6 minutes ago

KP govt set up Buddhist trail to boost religious t ..

4 minutes ago

PPAF successfully tests its 306KW Micro Hydro Powe ..

34 minutes ago

Northern captain Umar Amin fined for slow over-rat ..

46 minutes ago

JUI-F moves application to Islamabad administratio ..

59 minutes ago

PTI to provide secure environment to workers: Prov ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.