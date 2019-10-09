Ukraine Enterprises May Receive Gas From Russian Gazprom Directly Starting 2020 - Naftogaz

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Russia's Gazprom may deliver gas to Ukraine's major enterprises directly starting 2020, after Ukraine incorporates EU energy regulations, Ukraine's Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolyev said on Wednesday.

"As soon as ... we incorporate European ...

gas market regulations, Gazprom can enter the market and deliver as much [gas] as it wishes. Moreover, it can do it quite efficiently, if its price policy is cheaper than that of other suppliers ... I will not be surprised if we seen on January 1 [2020] Gazprom Export delivering gas to most of Ukraine's consumers and companies," Kobolyev said.