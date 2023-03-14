Ukraine expects agricultural exports at over 20 bln USD this year

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Ukraine's agricultural export is expected to remain at over 20 billion U.S. Dollars this year, Taras Vysotsky, first deputy minister of agrarian policy and food, said in an interview aired on Monday.

"We estimate the export potential at least at the level of the previous year -- more than 20 billion dollars," Vysotsky said in an interview published on an official Youtube channel of the Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry.

Ukraine's grain production, however, will drop this year as the country's farmers focus on planting oilseeds, he said.

The lower grain output in Ukraine may push global grain prices higher, Vysotsky added.

According to the Ukrainian Agriculture Exports Association, the country's agricultural exports dropped by 16 percent to 23.4 billion dollars last year.

The National academy of Agrarian Sciences estimated earlier that Ukraine's grain production will drop by 37 percent to 34 million tons in 2023.