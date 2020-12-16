Ukraine Extends Special Tariffs on Russian Coal, Diesel, LNG Until 2021 - Government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The Ukrainian cabinet of ministers has extended the higher tariffs it imposed on the import of Russian coal, diesel fuel and liquefied natural gas until the end of 2021.

"Replace words and figures 'December 31, 2020' with words and figures 'December 31, 2021'," the government said on Wednesday.

In May, Ukraine introduced a special 65 percent tariff on coal imports from Russia, except for anthracite and coking coal needed for the energy sector and metal industries. In August, the country introduced a four per cent tariff on Russian diesel fuel and a three percent tariff on Russian liquefied gas.