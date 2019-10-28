UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Has Not Yet Formulated Position On Settlement Of Gazprom-Naftogaz Dispute - Novak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 10:18 PM

Ukraine Has Not Yet Formulated Position on Settlement of Gazprom-Naftogaz Dispute - Novak

Ukraine has not yet formulated an official position on the possibility of settling the court dispute between Gazprom and Naftogaz by the year-end, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel following the Russia-Ukraine-EU gas consultations

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Ukraine has not yet formulated an official position on the possibility of settling the court dispute between Gazprom and Naftogaz by the year-end, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 tv channel following the Russia-Ukraine-EU gas consultations.

"Our Ukrainian partners have not yet formed an official position. We hope that our position will be taken into account. Our colleagues from the European Commission also support that it is necessary to regulate all this in a package. Therefore, we will work in this direction, we will continue to look for ways with our colleagues," Novak said when asked if the parties were ready to solve all judicial issues by the end of the year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Gas TV All From Court

Recent Stories

US Rules Out Policing Role in Syria, Solving Dispu ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine's New Gas Transportation System Operator R ..

2 minutes ago

Halep mounts raging comeback for win over Andreesc ..

4 minutes ago

Stam leaves Feyenoord after Ajax hammering

4 minutes ago

Trump Recommends Firing of Chicago Police Chief Ov ..

22 minutes ago

Ukraine May Consider Agreement on Direct Gas Suppl ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.