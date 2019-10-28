Ukraine Has Not Yet Formulated Position on Settlement of Gazprom-Naftogaz Dispute - Novak

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Ukraine has not yet formulated an official position on the possibility of settling the court dispute between Gazprom and Naftogaz by the year-end, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 tv channel following the Russia-Ukraine-EU gas consultations.

"Our Ukrainian partners have not yet formed an official position. We hope that our position will be taken into account. Our colleagues from the European Commission also support that it is necessary to regulate all this in a package. Therefore, we will work in this direction, we will continue to look for ways with our colleagues," Novak said when asked if the parties were ready to solve all judicial issues by the end of the year.