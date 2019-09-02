Ukraine Has to Start Gas Transit Talks With Russia - Energy Minister

Ukraine's newly-appointed Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel said on Monday that Kiev had to finalize the so-called unbundling of the national gas transmission system from the Naftogaz energy company, and start gas transit talks with Russia

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Ukraine's newly-appointed Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel said on Monday that Kiev had to finalize the so-called unbundling of the national gas transmission system from the Naftogaz energy company, and start gas transit talks with Russia.

"Naftogaz, unbundling and signing a gas transit agreement are our priorities ... We are currently working on [finding out] which model is the best, we have discussed this with US partners. We will choose the best model [that ensures] the quickest certification. We need to proceed to negotiations with the Russian side up in arms," Orzhel said at a press conference.