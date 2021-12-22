The Ukrainian and Hungarian operators of the gas transportation systems have signed an agreement on guaranteed capacities for daily transportation of up to 8 million cubic meters of gas from Hungary to Ukraine, which will increase the total import capacity to 35 million cubic meters per day, Sergiy Makogon, the head of Ukrainian GTS Operator, said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The Ukrainian and Hungarian operators of the gas transportation systems have signed an agreement on guaranteed capacities for daily transportation of up to 8 million cubic meters of gas from Hungary to Ukraine, which will increase the total import capacity to 35 million cubic meters per day, Sergiy Makogon, the head of Ukrainian GTS Operator, said on Wednesday.

"Ukrainian GTS Operator and Hungarian GTS Operator FGSZ have entered into an agreement on cooperation on the introduction of guaranteed capacities for natural gas transportation from January 1, 2022, in the direction of Hungary-Ukraine. For me personally, the most important thing in this agreement is the creation for domestic traders of the possibility of access to gas from the LNG terminal on the island of Krk (Croatia) and, accordingly, the diversification of sources of gas supplies to Ukraine," Makogon said on Facebook.

The agreement will make it possible to physically transport up to 8 million cubic meters of gas from Hungary to Ukraine every day, he said.

"This is about the daily volume of gas consumption in Kiev, which is the largest consumer of gas. Together with the available daily capacity from Slovakia (27 million cubic meters), the total volume of guaranteed capacity for gas imports to Ukraine will increase to 35 million cubic meters per day," Makogon said.

He added that while the deal is being concluded for a test three months.

"During this time, we plan with our Hungarian colleagues to coordinate and adjust all technical and operational processes in order to continue its operation from April 2022 and further increase the guaranteed capacity in this area," he explained.