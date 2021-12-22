UrduPoint.com

Ukraine, Hungary Agree To Increase Capacity For Kiev's Gas Imports From EU

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 10:15 PM

Ukraine, Hungary Agree to Increase Capacity for Kiev's Gas Imports From EU

The Ukrainian and Hungarian operators of the gas transportation systems have signed an agreement on guaranteed capacities for daily transportation of up to 8 million cubic meters of gas from Hungary to Ukraine, which will increase the total import capacity to 35 million cubic meters per day, Sergiy Makogon, the head of Ukrainian GTS Operator, said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The Ukrainian and Hungarian operators of the gas transportation systems have signed an agreement on guaranteed capacities for daily transportation of up to 8 million cubic meters of gas from Hungary to Ukraine, which will increase the total import capacity to 35 million cubic meters per day, Sergiy Makogon, the head of Ukrainian GTS Operator, said on Wednesday.

"Ukrainian GTS Operator and Hungarian GTS Operator FGSZ have entered into an agreement on cooperation on the introduction of guaranteed capacities for natural gas transportation from January 1, 2022, in the direction of Hungary-Ukraine. For me personally, the most important thing in this agreement is the creation for domestic traders of the possibility of access to gas from the LNG terminal on the island of Krk (Croatia) and, accordingly, the diversification of sources of gas supplies to Ukraine," Makogon said on Facebook.

The agreement will make it possible to physically transport up to 8 million cubic meters of gas from Hungary to Ukraine every day, he said.

"This is about the daily volume of gas consumption in Kiev, which is the largest consumer of gas. Together with the available daily capacity from Slovakia (27 million cubic meters), the total volume of guaranteed capacity for gas imports to Ukraine will increase to 35 million cubic meters per day," Makogon said.

He added that while the deal is being concluded for a test three months.

"During this time, we plan with our Hungarian colleagues to coordinate and adjust all technical and operational processes in order to continue its operation from April 2022 and further increase the guaranteed capacity in this area," he explained.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Ukraine Facebook Kiev Slovakia Croatia Hungary January April Gas All From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

US House Oversight Committee Launches Bipartisan P ..

US House Oversight Committee Launches Bipartisan Probe Into Astroworld Tragedy - ..

9 minutes ago
 'Exhibition 130 Solo' opens at Alhamra

'Exhibition 130 Solo' opens at Alhamra

9 minutes ago
 Japan's Mitsubishi Launches H2A Rocket With UK Com ..

Japan's Mitsubishi Launches H2A Rocket With UK Communications Satellite

19 minutes ago
 German Economy Ministry Expects Russia to Continue ..

German Economy Ministry Expects Russia to Continue Respecting Gas Contracts in F ..

19 minutes ago
 71 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

71 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

19 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court CJ takes notice of unnecessary a ..

Lahore High Court CJ takes notice of unnecessary adjournment of cases in Civil C ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.