Ukraine Imported 5 Bcm of Gas Since Year Start - Gas Transportation System Operator Chief

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Ukraine has imported 5 billion cubic meters of gas since the year start, head of Ukraine's Gas Transportation System Operator Serhiy Makohon said.

"[As of] today, the first 5 billion cubic meters of gas has been imported to Ukraine since the beginning of the year," Makohon wrote on Facebook.

Ukraine stopped purchasing gas from Russia in November 2015 and after that has not used Russian fuel in preparation for the heating season, pumping to storage facilities gas purchased in line with reverse schemes in Europe.

Russia and Ukraine in late December 2019 signed a package of agreements to continue gas transit through Ukraine, including a five-year transit contract, according to which Gazprom guarantees the pumping of 65 billion cubic meters of gas in the first year and 40 billion cubic meters in each of the next four years. The deal ensured the continuation of gas transit from January 1, 2020 after the expiration of the previous contract.