Ukraine Imported About 200 Mcm of Gas From Hungary, Slovakia Since 2021 Start - Operator

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Ukraine has imported about 200 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas from Hungary and Slovakia since the beginning of 2021, head of the Ukrainian gas transportation system operator, Sergiy Makogon, said.

In December 2020, Makogon announced that he expected natural gas imports to the country at the minimum level in the winter of 2020-2021.

It was planned to cover the market needs with the help of fuel pumped into underground gas storage facilities.

"Since the beginning of the year, Hungary has become the main destination for gas imports to Ukraine. The overall daily imports total 14.2 million cubic meters, of which 13 million cubic meters are supplied from Hungary and another 1.2 million cubic meters from Slovakia. Since the beginning of the year, 181.2 million cubic meters were imported from Hungary and 16.6 million cubic meters from Slovakia," Makogon wrote on Facebook.