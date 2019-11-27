Ukraine Insists on Long-Term Gas Transit Deal With Russia - Prime Minister

Ukraine will not drop its demand for a long-term gas transit deal with Russia, Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said Wednesday as impasse continues in the 18-month talks on deliveries to Europe

"There are two conditions that Ukraine stands by: first, doing it by the rules of the EU, and, second, making transit a long-term thing because it is a matter of security.

The rest is up to the companies," he said at a press briefing.

Russian gas giant Gazprom offered last week inking a year-long deal with Ukraine's counterpart Naftogaz or extending the existing pact, which expires in January. The Ukrainian energy minister called both proposals unacceptable.