UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Launches 'Big Prison Sale' With 1st Facility Under Hammer For $7.9Mln - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 02:55 PM

Ukraine Launches 'Big Prison Sale' With 1st Facility Under Hammer for $7.9Mln - Minister

Ukraine has put the first prison up for auction at an initial value of $7.9 million, kicking off a "big sale" of correctional facilities as announced by Justice Minister Denis Malyuska

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Ukraine has put the first prison up for auction at an initial value of $7.9 million, kicking off a "big sale" of correctional facilities as announced by Justice Minister Denis Malyuska.

In total, Ukraine intends to put over 100 detention facilities under the hammer. The first prison on sale is a correctional facility in the Kiev suburb of Kotsyubynske.

"The first one is up for grab! The 'big prison sale' has made it to the first auction. If someone has an extra 220 million hryvnias [$7.9 million] and wants to buy a small prison a few kilometers from Kiev, you are welcome," Malyuska wrote on Facebook late on Tuesday.

According to the minister, 70 percent of the sale proceeds will be spent on new prison infrastructure to meet European standards, and another 30 percent will go to the state budget. He also pledged that new auctions will follow soon.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Budget Facebook Sale Buy Kiev From Million

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo to work with UNICEF for COVID-19 ..

11 minutes ago

Cambodia sets up China-style internet firewall

6 minutes ago

Over 100 policemen contract COVID-19 in ten days

6 minutes ago

Customs recovers heroin parcel from cooking pans

6 minutes ago

Record Low Temperatures Registered in 21 US Cities ..

6 minutes ago

Logistics Giant Maersk to Launch World's 1st Carbo ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.