Ukraine Launches 'Big Prison Sale' With 1st Facility Under Hammer for $7.9Mln - Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Ukraine has put the first prison up for auction at an initial value of $7.9 million, kicking off a "big sale" of correctional facilities as announced by Justice Minister Denis Malyuska.

In total, Ukraine intends to put over 100 detention facilities under the hammer. The first prison on sale is a correctional facility in the Kiev suburb of Kotsyubynske.

"The first one is up for grab! The 'big prison sale' has made it to the first auction. If someone has an extra 220 million hryvnias [$7.9 million] and wants to buy a small prison a few kilometers from Kiev, you are welcome," Malyuska wrote on Facebook late on Tuesday.

According to the minister, 70 percent of the sale proceeds will be spent on new prison infrastructure to meet European standards, and another 30 percent will go to the state budget. He also pledged that new auctions will follow soon.