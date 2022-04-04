Ukraine Losing Almost $70Mln Per Day Due to Ongoing Conflict - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has cost the country approximately $67.8 million per day, while damage to infrastructure totals $119 billion, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"The finance ministry has estimated Ukraine's budgetary losses at about 2 billion hryvnias ($67.8 million) per day. In terms of infrastructure losses, they tentatively total $119 billion in one month of hostilities, meaning $4.45 billion a day," Shmyhal said in an interview with Ukrainian magazine Novoye Vremya, published on Monday.

The total cost further grows to $565 billion if military losses are taken into account, as well as support programs and increased military and social spending, he said.

"Currently, we are losing 35% to 50% of GDP during the hostilities. This is a blow to the economy. Despite that, we have enough reserves," Shmyhal added.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian aggression. Russia said the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted. In response, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia.