UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Main Route For Russian Gas Transit To EU In Q3 2019 With 43% - European Commission

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 10:30 PM

Ukraine Main Route for Russian Gas Transit to EU in Q3 2019 With 43% - European Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Ukraine was the main route for the transit of Russian gas to the European Union in the third quarter of 2019, covering 43 percent of the entire gas flow from Russian, according to the report by the European Commission.

"In the third quarter of 2019, Ukraine was the main supply route of Russian pipeline gas to the EU, covering 43% of the total Russian supplies (around 17 bcm), down by 3 percentage points compared to in Q3 2018," the report read.

The imports of Russian gas increased by 3 percent in the third quarter of 2019, compared to the same period in 2018.

Transit via Ukraine decreased by 9 percent compared to Q3 2018, while gas flow through the Nord Stream pipeline went up 24 percent.

In addition, the report remarked that Russia was playing increasingly big role as a source of the liquefied natural gas (LNG).

"EU LNG imports showed a huge increase, up by 75% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2019. Global LNG supply glut enabled plentiful LNG influx to Europe. The most important LNG suppliers to Europe were Qatar (35% of all LNG imports), Russia (15%), Nigeria (14%) and the US (12%)," the report said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe European Union Qatar Nord Same Nigeria Gas 2018 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Young Emirati falconers fly high at Sharjah Falcon ..

1 hour ago

Artificial Intelligence is key to sustainable econ ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan, Sri Lanka series opened new doors for re ..

2 hours ago

Spanish Prosecution Wants EU Parliament to Waive P ..

2 hours ago

Masood urges Muslim Ummah to unite for the cause o ..

2 hours ago

Ahsan surpasses his leader Nawaz in loot and plund ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.