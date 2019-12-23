Ukraine Main Route for Russian Gas Transit to EU in Q3 2019 With 43% - European Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Ukraine was the main route for the transit of Russian gas to the European Union in the third quarter of 2019, covering 43 percent of the entire gas flow from Russian, according to the report by the European Commission.

"In the third quarter of 2019, Ukraine was the main supply route of Russian pipeline gas to the EU, covering 43% of the total Russian supplies (around 17 bcm), down by 3 percentage points compared to in Q3 2018," the report read.

The imports of Russian gas increased by 3 percent in the third quarter of 2019, compared to the same period in 2018.

Transit via Ukraine decreased by 9 percent compared to Q3 2018, while gas flow through the Nord Stream pipeline went up 24 percent.

In addition, the report remarked that Russia was playing increasingly big role as a source of the liquefied natural gas (LNG).

"EU LNG imports showed a huge increase, up by 75% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2019. Global LNG supply glut enabled plentiful LNG influx to Europe. The most important LNG suppliers to Europe were Qatar (35% of all LNG imports), Russia (15%), Nigeria (14%) and the US (12%)," the report said.