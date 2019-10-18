Ukraine May Buy Russian Gas at 20% Lower Price If Direct Deliveries Secured - Gazprom

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Ukraine may buy Russian gas at a 20 percent lower price if direct deliveries are secured, Alexey Miller, the CEO of Russian energy giant Gazprom, said on Friday.

"We have said that Ukrainian final consumers could purchase gas at a price that could be up to 20 percent lower than the current one, if gas is delivered directly," Miller said during a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

Miller stressed that Ukraine had to provide a "clear response" on planned volumes, if it intended to purchase Russian gas at all.