UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine May Consider Agreement On Direct Gas Supplies From Russia - Energy Minister

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 11:09 PM

Ukraine May Consider Agreement on Direct Gas Supplies From Russia - Energy Minister

Kiev is open to an agreement on direct gas supplies from Russia provided the terms will be mutually beneficial, Ukrainian Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel said on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Kiev is open to an agreement on direct gas supplies from Russia provided the terms will be mutually beneficial, Ukrainian Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel said on Monday.

"I think we can consider an agreement regarding direct supplies with the Russian side on mutually beneficial terms," the minister told journalists.

He added that the price must be competitive and marked based.

The agreement reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and then-Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko in 2009 is set to expire on December 31, creating uncertainty regarding the future of this transit route.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin Kiev Price December Gas From Agreement

Recent Stories

Trump Recommends Firing of Chicago Police Chief Ov ..

18 minutes ago

UN Concerned by Rights Abuses in Clashes Between M ..

18 minutes ago

Sefcovic Rules Out Disruption of Gas Supplies to E ..

21 minutes ago

US Not Ready to Release Video, Photos of Baghdadi ..

21 minutes ago

Russia, Ukraine to Intensify Discussion on New Rul ..

21 minutes ago

Argentine stock market down 3% following elections ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.