Ukraine May Consider Agreement on Direct Gas Supplies From Russia - Energy Minister

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Kiev is open to an agreement on direct gas supplies from Russia provided the terms will be mutually beneficial, Ukrainian Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel said on Monday.

"I think we can consider an agreement regarding direct supplies with the Russian side on mutually beneficial terms," the minister told journalists.

He added that the price must be competitive and marked based.

The agreement reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and then-Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko in 2009 is set to expire on December 31, creating uncertainty regarding the future of this transit route.